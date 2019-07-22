Thingamajig summer actors to be auctioned off at Broadway Gala fundraiser

By Carole Howard

Special to The PREVIEW

You may already have seen this summer’s brilliant actors, singers and dancers perform in one or more of Thingamajig Theatre Company’s extraordinary summer musicals: “Ring of Fire,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Who’s Tommy,” “Jekyll and Hyde” and “Alice in Wonderland JR.”

Now you can mingle with them and watch them perform in a different setting — this year’s much-anticipated Broadway Gala concert and fundraising event on Tuesday, July 30, at 5 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

It’s a special evening to raise funds for Pagosa’s only nonprofit professional theater that will include a cabaret-style show starring the actors and directed by Boni McIntyre, a live and silent auction for unique interactions with the actors, live music by the actors, and backstage tours conducted by cast members.

Delicious hors d’oeuvres will be catered. There will be a cash bar with tips going to the cast and crew.

Only about half of the costs of Thingamajig productions are covered by ticket sales. The remainder of the theater’s funding comes from private donors, business sponsors, program advertising, grants and proceeds from this annual Broadway Gala fundraiser — the most important event of the year to keep the theater up and running.

Tickets are $100 for this dressy evening and are on sale now at www.pagosacenter.org or by calling 731-7469. That’s also where you can purchase tickets for the summer musicals.

Unique auction items

The actors are working on their acts for the cabaret concert and their contributions to the auction — and keeping them a secret surprise for now.

A look at a few of last year’s one-of-a-kind auction offerings gives you a good idea of what very special fun will be available this year. They included an actor’s serenade at a private party, a brunch with several of the actors, a sunrise hike led by two actors, and a personalized cocktail party featuring a drink created just for you.

Also, some of the perennial favorites will be offered again this year. One is a progressive dinner for 10 people when actors chauffeur you and your friends to four incredible locations where you’ll enjoy wine pairings, serenades and delicious food prepared by the cast. Another is a photo shoot for four when the actors will do your hair and makeup as you enjoy champagne and chocolate, then provide costumes before you pose with the cast for a very special picture that could be your best Christmas card ever. A third is an evening campfire sing-along with the actors.

“We know from previous galas that our guests have been surprised and delighted by the evening’s festivities — and especially the clever and creative auction opportunities,” said Laura Moore, executive director and co-founder of Thingamajig Theatre with her husband, Tim. “We are deeply grateful for everyone’s support because the five musicals that folks are seeing on stage this summer would not be possible without the funding raised at the gala.”

The five summer shows

This summer’s talented actors are performing in a blockbuster summer season aptly titled “Broadway in the Mountains.”

Five outstanding Broadway musical hits are playing in rotation at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. “Ring of Fire” is a jukebox musical based on the songs of Johnny Cash. “Mamma Mia!” is a romantic musical comedy featuring the songs of pop group ABBA. “The Who’s Tommy” is a rock musical with songs by Peter Townshend. “Jekyll and Hyde” is a dark horror thriller musical loosely based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella.

These musicals will be performed in rotation with seven to eight shows a week until Sept. 1. “Ring of Fire” continues until Sept. 15.

“Alice in Wonderland JR” is a special musical for families, with nine performances running on weekends until Aug. 24. The show features both professional actors and local teens, fulfilling a longtime dream of Laura Moore to provide on-stage acting opportunities for youngsters ages 13-17 who have graduated from Thingamajig’s Children’s Theatre Summer Camps.

More about Thingamajig

Thingamajig Theatre Company is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater company in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

The theater was co-founded in 2010 by Tim Moore, producing artistic director, and his wife, Laura Moore, both extraordinary actors and directors in their own right.

Their mission is to provide high-quality theater experiences at a low cost to our community, thereby making art accessible as well as providing a major economic driver for our tourist industry. They also provide youth, many of whom are recipients of scholarships, with low-cost, hands-on educational opportunities to see and participate in professional productions of important plays.