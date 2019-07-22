Register now for youth soccer

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is currently accepting youth soccer registrations for ages 5-12 through Aug. 9.

The cost is $35 and you may register at the Ross Aragon Community Center, or online registration is available through Xpress Bill Pay.

K.I.D.S. Day Camp

Looking for something fun for your child to do this summer?

The K.I.D.S. Day Camp is open to children ages 5-12.

The camp will run through Aug. 2. It is offered Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities scheduled for each day start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

All children that are registered for the week must be signed in and dropped off no later than 9 a.m., no exceptions.

Program fees are: $85 per child per week, $25 per child per drop in (upon availability), and there is a onetime application fee of $15 per child. Multiple-child discounts also available. Weekly registrations are required.

For more information about this program, please call 264-4152, ext. 532.