Mountain Light Music Festival will return in August

By Kathy Wadenpfuhl

Special to The PREVIEW

The Mountain Light Music Festival (MLMF) will once again be bringing world-class brass music to Pagosa Springs in August.

The festival concerts are scheduled for Aug. 7 and Aug. 9 at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Clubhouse. Both of these concerts are hosted by the Pagosa Mountain Rotary and begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for both concerts can be purchased online at www.mountainlightmusicfestival.com or at the door beginning at 5:45 p.m. The ticket price is $25.

Our audiences will enjoy the amazing talent of Baylor Brass, Sol Brass Quintet and Baylor Wind Trio. Baylor Brass is the cornerstone group and teaching faculty of the MLMF. The festival is an exclusive chamber music festival featuring musicians of the highest caliber. Based at the Mountain Light Lodge, this weeklong festival of chamber music seeks to inspire and engage audiences in Pagosa Springs.

The Brass Seminar will consist of a weeklong residency with master classes, rehearsals, clinics, concerts, and full brass choir and quintet performances.

The Baylor Wind Trio is the newest addition to the festival concerts this year. Again, these musicians are world-renowned and on faculty at Baylor University.

On Thursday night, the Cade Mountain Concert is a special performance by all of the festival groups for the sponsors of MLMF. Special guest of MLMF this year is the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir. This is one of the local concerts that the Girls Choir is attending on its summer tour. Director Linda Parker is always looking for great music to expose the girls to and this is one of the venues that Parker chose for them. MLMF is honored to have them as listeners only at this performance.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of the MLMF, please call Kathy Wadenpfuhl at (409) 720-7445 or Carol Larsen at (214) 649-5041.

This is the fifth year of the MLMF. The festival was featured as a trombone summit in 2015 with students and faculty from SMU, Rice, University of Houston, Houston Grand Opera and Baylor. The Baylor Brass has been in residency since 2017 and performed concerts for the Cade Mountain Community at the Mountain Light Lodge and performed to sold-out audiences since then.

This is a concert not to be missed. Pagosa Mountain Rotary and President Sam Conti, and Chet Russell with Voice of Wilderness are honored to be bringing these awe-inspiring concerts to Pagosa Springs. For more information, visit mountainlightmusicfestival.com.