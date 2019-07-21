VMPAC Golf Tournament to offer ‘Golf with a Military Slant’

By Karin Daniels

Special to The SUN

The Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County is proud to announce its fifth annual golf tournament, “Golf with a Military Slant,” taking place on Saturday, July 27, at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. This year, there are even more prizes to be won through a variety of military-related contests and challenges. The four-player best ball scramble is open to all golfers.

In addition, we will offer an Open Flight and a Veterans Flight. You could win $10,000 for a hole-in-one and the grand prize is spectacular. Mulligans and “Hand Grenades” can also be purchased to increase your chances of winning.

Come on out for a great day of golf and support the Veterans Memorial Park project. The cost is $80 per player, which includes green fee, golf cart and lunch at the end of the tournament.

Sign up at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club or check out our website for more information: www.vetsmemorialpark.org. Please plan to pay by cash or check made payable to “VMPAC.”

You can contact Val Valentine, tournament director, at 946-6086 or the Pagosa Springs Golf Club at 731-4755. There are still many hole sponsorship opportunities available as well.

Thank you for supporting the Veterans Memorial Park — you are making this park a reality.