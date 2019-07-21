Mountain bikers encouraged to participate in trail building/restoration project

By Annie Sewell

Special to The SUN

Whether you hike, bike or ride a horse, please join DUST2 for a four-day trail building/restoration partnership project led by Tyler Albers, Trails and Wilderness, San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District set for Aug. 26 through Aug. 29.

The trail crew will open the upper nonmotorized section of Treasure Trail. This is a 0.75-mile-long section of trail connecting the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) to FS 725 and onto Treasure Trail.

The DUST2 Wheel Club has accepted the challenge of providing 10 volunteers a day to join Albers and his trail crew for this four-day project. While it is our goal to have 10 people camp for all four days, we realize that this may not be realistic, so we have broken the four work days into 40 volunteer slots to fulfill the same goal.

The Treasure Trail is the crown jewel of our area mountain bike trails, with seemingly endless miles of sweeping single-track descending 2,000 vertical feet from Wolf Creek Pass down to the East Fork Road.

The purpose of this project is to construct a trail connecting to the CDT, thereby allowing for better and more aesthetic access to the Treasure Mountain Trail.

Not only will this project increase access to an iconic trail, but it will be a first and important step toward solidifying a much-needed trail-planning partnership with our local U.S. Forest Service district.

It is critical that the members of the Pagosa mountain bike community step up and show support for trail construction and expansion.

Please join us and help spread the word.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0c49a4a822a4fd0-treasure, text or call 398-1168 or email DUST2two@gmail.com.