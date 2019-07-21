Calling all veterans and family members: Operation Veteran Re-Connect set for July 26

By Charlotte Ann Jones

Special to The PREVIEW

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County is very busy preparing for an event called Operation Veteran Re-Connect. It is a public information forum to inform, empower and reconnect veterans and family members to their highest potential by education, presentations of wellness programs, referrals to service agencies and assisting in claiming their earned benefits.

The event will be on Friday, July 26, at Pagosa Springs High School from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will include 24 agencies or organizations that are offering services to veterans and their families.

The program will include a brief introduction to the event and then participants can visit the tables of the organizations. Each organization will have someone present to provide information on the services offered. Everything the public would like to know about veterans and veteran services will be available. Various organizations will offer employment or opportunities for volunteer services. Refreshments will be served.

There are over 1,200 veterans who live in Archuleta County and some have never taken advantage of the benefits that are available. Operation Veteran Re-Connect would like to facilitate veterans as much as possible. The goal is to provide a networking environment that is geared to veterans.

By having an open mind, with good information and a support system in place, veterans will be able to reconnect with work, family, body, mind and spirit and be able to be an asset to the community.

For more information, call Vets 4 Vets at 799-8387 or attend meetings at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. The first Tuesday of each month is breakfast at 9 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. All are welcome.