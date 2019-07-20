UUs to investigate spiritual consumerism

By Bob LeCour

Special to The PREVIEW

Unitarian Universalism (UU) can be described as a “living” faith tradition. UU wisdom and spirituality is sustained by many sources. Our primary source for spirituality is the “direct experience of that transcending mystery” that each of us can and do experience. Like many other faiths, UUs treasure their spirituality and the many diverse experiences and the forms in which it expresses itself.

But times are indeed “a changing.” Unique to American capitalism is the exploitation of spirituality as a consumer product. We live in a culture of consumer spiritualism where spirituality has become a commodity to be packaged, marketed and sold for profit.

This Sunday, we will investigate how this commodification of spirituality affects us. What changes within our deepest self when we are “sold” spirituality on a daily basis? How are we to avoid a “buyer beware” attitude toward the consumption of spiritual wisdom? How does it make us feel when we are force-fed the belief that spirituality is to be consumed rather than produced?

Join us on this Sunday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m., when we will discover the peace that comes from generating spirituality rather than consuming it. This service will be produced and marketed by Pastor Dean Cerny.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.