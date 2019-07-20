Archuleta Democratic Club to meet

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Democratic Party (ACDP) is pleased to announce the July meeting of the Archuleta Democratic Club. The intent is to provide an opportunity for dialogue on progressive ideas in an informal social setting, as well as providing an update on party activities, locally, statewide and nationally.

The lunch will be held at Pagosa Brewing Company on Tuesday, July 23. We will begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. to allow some time for socializing, with lunch beginning at noon. There is no admission fee, but all participants will be asked to order lunch.

Our featured speaker will be Dr. Root Routledge, of Durango, who is one of three candidates currently seeking the U.S. Congressional District 3 seat now held by Scott Tipton.

Routledge has a very interesting and varied background, having been a rancher, a decorated Air Force officer, an IT professional and the founder of a small IT business.

The other two candidates, Diane Mitsch Bush, of Steamboat Springs and State Rep. Donald Valdez, of La Jara, have committed to attend future lunches.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to John Porco, first vice chair of the ACDP, at jwppagosa@gmail.com or at 946-2684 so that we can provide a count to the restaurant. All people are welcome at the lunch. Note that future lunches will be scheduled on the fourth Tuesday of each month starting on Aug. 27.