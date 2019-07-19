Buses ready to roll for Vacation Bible School

By Dorman Diller

Special to The PREVIEW

The buses are ready to roll to pick up children for Vacation Bible School (VBS) next Monday.

VBS at the Pagosa Springs Church of Christ will begin next Monday, July 22, and run through Friday, July 26. Classes will meet daily from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. All children 2 years old through eighth grade are invited to attend the free VBS.

The theme of this year’s VBS will be “Safari for the Savior.” Each day’s lesson is about a story from the life of Paul as he travels and spreads the good news about Jesus Christ. A different character trait from his life is also studied each day. Each student is actively involved as the Bible stories come to life with acting, puppet shows, games, quizzes, songs and crafts.

On Wednesday evening, the children put on a program demonstrating what they have learned in VBS. VBS concludes on Friday with a hot dog picnic in the park. Parents, family and friends are invited to those activities as well as being encouraged to visit the daily classes at any time.

Transportation with the buses will be provided in the downtown area, through Pagosa Lakes and out to Aspen Springs. For the stop nearest you and time of pick up in your area, or for more information, call the church office at 264-2552 or Dorman Diller at 264-4454.

We would be delighted for your children to attend VBS and still have plenty of room. Enrollment forms may be found in the paper. Call the office now and sign up your children so they can attend this exciting time of learning and growing.