Public Notices 07/18/2019

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1, PO Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No.: 2019CV30059

Plaintiff: BAMBOO 35, LP, a Texas limited partnership,

v.

Defendants: ADAM J. LOGAN; H. WAYNE WILSON; JODY McALISTER CROMWELL and ANGELA CROMWELL DUDLEY as known heirs of Ronald Cromwell, Deceased; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD CROMWELL, DECEASED; and, ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING A RIGHT OF POSSESSION TO OR AN INTEREST IN TITLE TO THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY

Attorneys for Plaintiff: SPENCER FANE LLP

Jamie N. Cotter, Atty. Reg. #40309

Nicole M. Detweiler, Atty. Reg. #49539

Lisa K. Mayers, Atty. Reg. #23335

1700 Lincoln Street, Suite 2000

Denver, Colorado 80203

Telephone: 303-839-3800 | Fax: 303-839-3838

jcotter@spencerfane.com; ndetweiler@spencerfane.com; lmayers@spencerfane.com

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Plaintiff: BAMBOO 35, LP, a Texas limited partnership, TO ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD CROMWELL, DECEASED; AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING A RIGHT OF POSSESSION TO OR AN INTEREST IN TITLE TO THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after such service upon you. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you outside of the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after such service upon you. Your answer or counterclaim must be accompanied with the applicable filing fee.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the applicable time period, the Court may enter judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows: Lot 109, The Reserve at Pagosa Peak Phase Four, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Respectfully submitted this 28th day of June, 2019

SPENCER FANE LLP

/s/ Nicole M. Detweiler

1700 Lincoln Street, Suite 2000

Denver, Colorado 80203

Telephone: 303-839-3800

Published July 18, 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Berkey L. Branch a/k/a Berkey Louise Branch, Deceased

Case No. 19PR30026

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 25, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

JERRY F. VENN

PO BOX 246

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

Published July 18, 25 and August 1, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON August 6th

Cynthia Purcell, San Juan River Village Metropolitan District, has applied for final plat approval of the San Juan River Resort Unit 2 Amendment 2019-01, a replat of Lots 1-15 and 66-68, and the teardrop outlot on HWY 160, and vacating an unbuilt portion of Alpine Drive, creating Lots 180-184, and relocating unused access and utility easements (PLN19-287). The property at 734 Alpine Dr. and 16 Monkshood Dr., Pagosa Springs, is zoned county Residential (R).

San Juan River Village Metropolitan District has also applied for the SJRV Metro District Conditional Use Permit (CUP), on Lot 10, San Juan River Resort Unit 2, with concurrent final plat approval of the re-plat to be known as Lot 184. The proposal will cover the pre-existing Public Utility use and to add a new Shop building at an address of 578 Alpine Dr. (PLN19-288).

Comments may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on August 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published July 18 and 25, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a 100-foot tall monopole telecommunications structure located at 80 Bastille Drive, Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, Colorado, (N37° 15’ 16.9” and W107° 4’ 49.9”). AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x.111 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. V1127 CER

Published July 18, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Re: Invitation to Bid for Paving Services

The Town of Pagosa Springs is accepting bids for mill and overlay of some high traffic roads this year. The roads selected are Pinion Causeway from Highway 160 to Town limits (305 feet long). Talisman Drive from highway 160 to Village Drive (500 feet long). Village drive from Pinion Cswy to North Pagosa (3,175 feet long).

Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x251.

Published July 18, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________