Dispatch board approves funds for independent legal counsel

The Archuleta County Combined Dispatch Executive Board voted Monday to approve a resolution that authorizes the board chair to “engage independent legal counsel” after a subcommittee of that board violated Colorado Open Meetings Law on July 1.

