Cody Wayne Jim Nelson

Cody Wayne Jim Nelson, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 12, in Pagosa Springs, Colo. Though born in Prineville, Ore., Cody was raised in Pagosa Springs and spent a good deal of his life in the area with family and friends.

A man of many talents, Cody primarily concerned himself with the concrete and construction industry for work. He was known as a person who enjoyed the simple things in life like reading a good book, cooking a good meal and spending time with those he loved. Cody did travel for a while, living in Arizona, Nevada, California and Louisiana, though ultimately returned to Pagosa Springs to be closer to family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Noah and Ruby Floyd, and his father, Victor Stanley White. Cody is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jody Nelson Leher (Richard), of Pagosa Springs; son Kevin Ray Nelson (Gina), of Pagosa Springs; daughter Tierzah Smith, of Bayfield, Colo.; sisters Dawnie Theriot (Joey), of Pagosa Springs, Elizabeth Charo and Jolene White; two granddaughters, Ember Merrie and Lyla Rose; uncle Daniel Skillings (Cherie), of Bend, Ore.; three nieces, Ruby Wood Soth, Tiffany Thorton and Avaliegh Charo; four nephews, Michael Wood, Travis Wood Jr., Zachary Theriot and Jaden Smith; three ex-wives who loved him dearly; and numerous friends and extended family all over the country.

A viewing will be held at Hood Mortuary at 2017 Eagle Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colo., on Saturday, July 27, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at donate.nami.org.