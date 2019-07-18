‘Changes are taking place’

Dear Editor:

I keep seeing letters in our paper referring to the fact that changes in the weather are part of the natural cycles of our planet. Just go with the flow. I personally, as a science educator, believe that these cycles are being pushed to extremes by world wide changes in the temperature of the earth and I am concerned for the future of younger family members. You will get the weather you are used to wherever you live but it will move toward the extremes.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.