WOLF sponsoring wilderness first aid course

By Darcy DeGuise

Special to The SUN

For the past four years, the Winter Outdoor Learning Fund (WOLF) has been busy fostering outdoor awareness among the youth of southwestern Colorado.

Most of WOLF’s involvement has been in the form of providing scholarships for Avalanche 1 courses each winter, which makes sense as many of our board members spend that time as ski patrollers, making sure that the Wolf Creek Ski Area is safe for all winter enthusiasts. They know the importance of being knowledgeable and prepared in the snowy backcountry and want to pass that along to our community.

This August, however, WOLF will focus on the medical side of the outdoor/recreational industry by hosting a Wilderness First Aid and CPR course. This course, conducted by NOLS Wilderness Medicine, will provide students with the tools needed in the event of an emergency while hiking, biking, hunting or rafting in the great outdoors. The course takes place on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at Pagosa Springs High School, room C-13.

There are 30 spots available for this course and the cost is $325. Fifteen scholarships for this course are also available through WOLF. Anyone interested in registering for the course or applying for a scholarship can email Darcy DeGuise at ddeguise77@gmail.com for more information. The deadline to sign up for the Wilderness First Aid/CPR Course is Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.

More information on the course can be found at nols.edu/en/coursefinder/courses/wilderness-first-aid-WFA/.