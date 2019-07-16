Museum announces event and auction on Aug. 24

By Frank Zellner

Special to The PREVIEW

The community has an upcoming opportunity to assist our Pagosa Springs History Museum and its efforts to expand the building with some desperately needed floor space.

The museum is one of our community’s greatest assets and serves us all in many ways. Besides being a tourist attraction, it preserves and exhibits artifacts depicting our history.

An event titled “Pagosa Springs, Past, Present and Future” will be held Aug. 24 at Town Park beginning at 11 a.m. The museum will be honoring pioneer families who sacrificed and contributed to the community’s early beginnings. A live auction is planned to help raise funds for the museum expansion. Music, along with food and beverage will be on site, as well.

Auction items are needed to make this a successful event. Please contact the museum at 264-5266 if you’d like to donate.

Through the years folks have stepped up and sustained this wonderful attraction. Please consider attending this fun and worthwhile event.