Death in Pagosa Springs panel discussion set for July 22

By Joan Mieritz

Special to The PREVIEW

It sounds like it could be a good murder mystery, but, it is a panel discussion to be held on Monday, July 22, at 1 p.m. in the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library large meeting room.

One of the many problems with death is that we usually don’t get much notice. It catches people unaware and unprepared. The members of our panel will try to help us do better so we can help our loved ones make better and easier decisions knowing what our thoughts and wishes are because we have thought and talked about options and choices that can be made.

The panel should include the Archuleta County coroner, a sheriff’s deputy, a doctor, a grief counselor and a representative from a local mortuary. We will also be discussing various assistance that can be given at the end of life. It will not be a discussion of values and morals, but options and choices that people have. We will have advanced directives available. We are also hoping that individuals attending will contribute experiences and insights.

The Pagosa Earth Community is doing this two-part program to honor the memory of Dr. Karen Goodwin, who was a founding member of the Pagosa Earth Community. People were asked to do something to make the world a better place in her memory. We hope this will be a fitting tribute to a wonderful, talented and conscientious friend.

A follow-up discussion will be held in early August at the library for issues and questions that need more time. The date and time will be announced later.

We also ask you to mark your calendar for a stimulating and inspiring talk by Fran Korten. She will be speaking at the library on Sept. 10 or 11. Her husband, David Korten, is the reason we have a Pagosa Earth Community. They both started YES Magazine.

Hope to see you soon.