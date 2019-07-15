Lisa Scott elected to key national post in Pi Beta Phi

By Carole Howard

Special to The SUN

Longtime Pagosa Springs resident and community leader Lisa Scott has been elected grand vice president of finance and housing for Pi Beta Phi. This is one of the top leadership posts in the international women’s fraternity.

Scott’s election to the two-year position took place in Washington, D.C., on June 30 at the Pi Beta Phi biennial convention. In her new role, she is chief financial officer of the organization and leads the development of its financial policies.

Scott has a long record of service to Pi Phi. Most recently, she was president of the Fraternity Housing Corp., which oversees the collegiate member facilities on campuses across the U.S. She maintains this board seat in her new position. Previously, she was treasurer and then president of the Pi Beta Phi Foundation, where her background in finance and investing contributed to the oversight of the fraternity’s financial operations and provided guidance to its investment consultants.

In 2015, Scott was honored with the Dorothy Weaver Morgan award for outstanding fraternity service, recognizing her many leadership roles at both the national and local levels over the decades. She founded the local Pi Phi alumnae club in Pagosa Springs in March 2000 and served as its president for many years.

Multiple community organizations have benefited from Scott’s energy, enthusiasm and experience here in Pagosa Springs. Currently, she is very active in Rotary and in charge of its youth foreign exchange program. She also is a 4-H leader, board member for Western Heritage Event Center, co-chair of the elementary school book fairs, and member of the Southwest Regional Council of the El Pomar Foundation.

Scott has been an active volunteer in myriad local organizations including the fundraising committee for Pagosa Springs Medical Center, president of the Dr. Mary Fisher Medical Foundation, advisory council to the United Way of Southwest Colorado, Victims Compensation Board and Judicial Nominating Commission for the 6th Judicial District, board of directors of Citizens Bank and Archuleta County Education Center, Archuleta School District parent accountability committees, Music in the Mountains steering committee, Archuleta County Fair Board, Community Vision Council Task Force, and youth sports coach and cubmaster of Cub Pack No. 807. She also has been campaign chairman for candidates running in several local elections.

In 2004, Scott was recognized as volunteer of the year by the Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce and, in 2009, she was given the community service award by the Durango-based Sarah Platt Decker chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In addition to her many volunteer activities, Scott’s passion is her family — husband Bob, sons Dean and Spence, daughter Diana and niece Lauren.

Pi Beta Phi is the oldest national sorority in the U.S. and the first to be modeled after men’s Greek-letter fraternities. It was founded in 1867 at Monmouth College in Illinois by 12 creative and courageous women at a time when only five state universities admitted women. Today there are 138 collegiate Pi Phi chapters in the U.S. and nearly 300 alumnae clubs around the world.