UUs to consider change as part of their spiritual journey

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

Change is the one constant in life and so it is with our spiritual journeys. For many of us, the change to Unitarian Universalism with its multiple sources of inspiration (see below) and encouragement of a personal journey was, indeed, dramatic since so many of us had been raised in more traditional religions.

This Sunday, Joan Ward, lay leader, will ask each of us to consider how our spiritual life has changed over the years. To assist in this exercise, Ward will present excerpts from the video “What Do You Believe Now?”

The video illustrates the many sources of spiritual growth: 1. direct experience of that transcending mystery and wonder, affirmed in all cultures, which moves us to a renewal of the spirit and an openness to the forces which create and uphold life; 2. words and deeds of prophetic women and men which challenge us to confront powers and structures of evil with justice, compassion and the transforming power of love; 3. wisdom from the world’s religions which inspires us in our ethical and spiritual life; 4. Jewish and Christian teachings which call us to respond to God’s love by loving our neighbors as ourselves; 5. humanist teachings which counsel us to heed the guidance of reason and the results of science, and warn us against idolatries of the mind and spirit; and 6. spiritual teachings of Earth-centered traditions which celebrate the sacred circle of life and instruct us to live in harmony with the rhythms of nature.

Ours is a welcoming congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. Usually, on third and fourth Sundays, leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny. On other Sundays, one of our lay leaders will preside.

The Religious Exploration program will start up again in September. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.