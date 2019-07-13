New Thought to discuss healing

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“As I open to myself, I look deeper than I have before. I take responsibility of and accept feelings that I have rejected because they were too painful. In going deeper within, I surrender to the Higher Self, and I begin lasting transformation.” — John Ruskan.

Upon moving into the deep reality of our true being, we do deep work of releasing emotions so that we can become whole. Explore significant ideas and practices for living a thriving, abundant life.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought), this Sunday, July 14, at 10 a.m., as we discuss healing ourselves as a way to heal the world.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative-minded individuals who share joy, laughter, and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m., there will be a reception for medium and numerologist Elizabeth Summers. There is no charge.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, NTC will host nationally known speaker The Rev. Temple Hayes at our morning service.

Reiki classes are available.

Please contact NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.