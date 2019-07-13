Local filmmaker to appear at Weminuche Audubon Society July meeting

By Becky Herman

Special to The SUN

The Weminuche Audubon Society (WAS) is pleased to announce that Darryl Saffer, a local resident and a filmmaker/composer, will present the society’s July membership meeting program in the Methodist Church meeting room on Wednesday, July 17, at 6 p.m.

Saffer has an impressive background. Working with Mind Magic Productions (RMC Interactive), he composed and edited the video (live action and animation) for the Jane Goodall environmental adventure CD-ROM, “Jubilee’s Journey.” Working with filmmaker Diane Mason, the team produced “Condemned,” a film which exposed conditions at the Janie Poe housing complex in Sarasota, Fla.; it was screened at the Sarasota Film Festival.

Saffer retired from the Sarasota County Schools Education Channel, where he produced the award-winning series “Florida Field Journal.” Saffer is also the filmmaker/producer of the “Wild Orchid Man” films with Stig Dalström documenting rare and exotic orchids and their ecosystems. He resides here with his producer/photographer wife, Diane Cirksena, and continues to work on his films at The Field Journal, which has had over 100,000 views on YouTube.

Saffer will present two short films for the WAS meeting.

“Black Skimmers of Lido Beach” follows a colony of black skimmers as they struggle to raise their young in a challenging environment. The film and music are by Saffer with narration by Cirksena; it was an official selection at the Sarasota Film Festival.

“Wildlife Filmmaking — Bridge Cameras” is the fifth episode in Saffer’s YouTube series and this will be its premiere. Featuring stills and footage shot almost entirely with the Sony RX10 Mark 3 and 4 in Colorado, the film addresses the advantages and shortcomings of this evolving class of cameras.

As usual, there is no charge to attend this program. Everyone is welcome. This first month of the new fiscal year brings an opportunity to support the society with a supporting membership of $15 for adults or $5 for children. Light refreshments and drinks will be served. Please bring a donation of nonperishable food for the Methodist Church Food Bank. For more information, contact board president Jean Zirnhelt at 731-2985.