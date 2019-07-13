American Legion Mullins-Nickerson Post 108 recognizes parade participants

By Roy Vega

Special to The SUN

American Legion Mullins-Nickerson Post 108 was proud to once again have led the town’s Fourth of July parade last Thursday. We do this as a community service, not as a parade entry, and it is just one example of the many community services the post provides.

Among the others are Memorial Day ceremonies, Veterans Day ceremonies, U.S. flag code compliant collection and retirement of American and Colorado flags, color guards for patriotic and civic events, high school scholarship sponsoring and, most especially, final military honors for our fallen comrade veterans.

This year’s parade participants were:

• Ed Robinson, commanding.

• Logan Gholson and George Love, rifle guards.

• Raymond Taylor, U.S. flag bearer.

• Ken Rogers, Colorado flag bearer.

• Don Brenno, Legion flag bearer.

• Fabi Van Cappell, POW/MIA flag bearer.

• Roy Vega, Army flag bearer.

• James Campbell, Navy flag bearer.

• Ernie Garcia, riding Marine flag bearer.

• Ron Gustafson, riding Air Force flag bearer.

• Jim Huffman, marcher.

• Mike Hayward, convertible driver.

• MaryRose Brenno, convertible donor and driver.

• Brandy Vega, marching drummer.

• Lee Riley, Audi convertible donor.

Regretfully, we had no Coast Guard flag bearer this year.

We wish to express our appreciation to Riley for the loan of his Audi convertible.

The donors of the Polaris Slingshot for a Legionnaire rider were Don and MaryRose Brenno, with MaryRose Brenno driving and Don Brenno bearing the Legion colors.

Also, we were moved by the loud and enthusiastic reception the color guard received from the public as it proceeded along the parade route.

And the post wishes to acknowledge and express its appreciation to the San Juan Flying Squadron for its magnificent military formation flyovers.