Women’s conference themed ‘Build for the Future’

The 10th annual Small Business Development Center (SBDC) women’s conference will be held July 18 at the Sky Ute Casino. This day will be packed with business and life-skills break-out sessions, dynamic keynote speakers and lots of networking.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Build for the Future.” The full day begins at 7:30 a.m. with a networking breakfast. You can sign up for one-on-one counseling with SBDC consultants and experience some informative break-out sessions on business planning, financing, marketing — online and other avenues, legal and employee issues, cash flow, and much more. The key strategies throughout the day will focus on owning or running a profitable business.

The lunch hour will be exciting with keynote speaker Sheri Tingey, who is the glue behind Alpacka Raft, manufactured in Mancos, Colo. A woman pioneer in outdoor gear and clothing, she and her son, Thor, positioned and provided Alpacka Raft designs to those that need a quality raft product in extreme (or not so extreme) conditions. Come hear her story and be inspired. Learn from her mistakes and successes in starting her companies and in building a better product (or packraft).

The day ends with a networking reception where you can review the highs and learning experiences and make sure that you get connected with those you met throughout the day.

The cost of the event is only $65. You will also have time to visit with sponsors and learn about new products or services.

You can register for the event at http://www.sbdcfortlewis.org/wc.

Get your tickets now

Performances continue for “Tarzan,” produced by Curtains Up Pagosa. The shows will be held Thursday through Saturday, July 11-13, in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. Tickets are $20 for adults and seniors, and $10 for students. All performances will be at 7 p.m.

On July 27, Aspen House will host “Monopoly” night at Keyah Grande. The evening will be filled with heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, live music and a silent auction extravaganza. You can purchase your tickets, which are $50, at the Chamber with cash or check or online at www.aspenhousepagosa.org if you would prefer to use a credit card. All proceeds from the event will be used to build and operate a home for adults with developmental disabilities here in Pagosa Springs. Find out more about Aspen House and help support its efforts for adult independence.

Celebrating 25 years in Archuleta County, “Hats Off to Habitat” is a ladies luncheon that will be held on Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse. Tickets are $25 to enjoy a scrumptious lunch and many other activities.

Membership news

We have several new members to welcome to the Chamber membership: Heartfelt and Handmade, PS Chocolates and Community of New Thought.

Our renewing members are Astraddle a Saddle; Eggelston Kosnik LLC; Ghost Ranch Retreat Center; Pagosa Springs Luxury Properties; Pagosa Springs RV Park, Cabins and ATV Rental; Southwest Organization for Sustainability; the Veterans Memorial Park; and Wildfire Adapted Partnership (formerly Firewise).