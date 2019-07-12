Sunday Night Unplugged: a time of tranquility

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

This Sunday evening at 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will offer an hour of tranquility, a time to quietly sit and meditate, enjoy beautiful peaceful music and let go of the stresses that tend to plague our daily lives.

Sunday Night Unplugged is a service of mediation offered the second Sunday evening of every month, free of charge, and open to the public. This month, the evening will feature the outstanding musical talents of flutist Jessica Peterson and Paul Roberts, known for his expertise on a wide variety of stringed instruments. They will play original compositions and improvisations on instruments that include the silver flute, sitar, native flutes, cello banjos and the tamboura.

“When these two musicians combine their skills, something truly mystical happens,” said The Rev. Douglas Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “Paul and Jessica never fail to hold their audience in a cloud of quiet beauty. The combination of their talents and the combination of the unique timbre of their instruments are absolutely spellbinding.”

With the extended time of light outside, you are also encouraged to take advantage of the church’s beautiful outdoor labyrinth, either before or after the service of meditation. The labyrinth, located directly behind the church, offers a quiet place for a meditative walk and prayer. If you have never walked the labyrinth, there is a kiosk available at the opening of the path that offers helpful suggestions on how to make the most of your walk. The labyrinth is always open and available to the public.

St. Patrick’s is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. For more information about Sunday Night Unplugged or about the church, call 732-5801.