Noxious weed of the month: dyer’s woad

By Ethan Proud

SUN Columnist

Dyer’s woad is an A-list species with less than 10 known populations in Colorado. Depending on environmental conditions, it can act as an annual, a biennial or a perennial with a short lifespan. It reproduces by seed and can be pulled or cut down without worry of regrowth from the roots.

Currently, there are no reported populations within Archuleta County.

It produces 500 seeds which turn black and droop. It was introduced due to the blue dye produced from its leaves. Hence the name, dyer’s woad (woad is the name of the dye). It belongs in the mustard family (brassicaceae) and may be mistaken for similar plants such as yellow sweet clover, birdsrape, yellow allysum and many others.

The seed reserve for this plant means that treated areas must be monitored for 10 years after all standing plants have been eradicated. An A-list status means that it has been designated for eradication in Colorado. It has been found in pastures, rangelands, rights of way and forests.

If you believe you have spotted this plant, please contact Weed and Pest with a location and take pictures or samples.

Archuleta County Weed and Pest is your local resource for managing noxious weed populations and controlling other pests.

Upcoming events

July 13: Archuleta County Annual Weed Tour.

Aug. 1-4: Archuleta County Fair. Do you quilt or sew, can vegetables or fruit, grow hay crops, veggies or flowers? Maybe you do leather or wood work? Possibly brew beer or make wine? Or, maybe you have a hidden crafting talent that you would like to share with us? If so, then you can enter the Archuleta County Fair Open Classes. Go to www.archuletacountyfair.com/exhibits-rules to find out how to enter.