Guided hike at Ice Cave Ridge and medicinal plant walk offered

By Brandon Caley

Special to The SUN

Have you ever wondered what those strange cracks were on Ice Cave Ridge? Take a pleasant walk on Saturday, July 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. and join Rick and Lynne Stinchfield to “fissure out the past” and learn about the geology of Ice Cave Ridge and the Pagosa Springs area.

Wear walking shoes/boots, dress appropriately for the weather and bring drinking water. Please, leave your four-legged friends at home. This is a free program. There is no need to register; just show up.

Directions: Meet at the Piedra River Trailhead northwest of Pagosa Springs. From U.S. 160, go north on Piedra Road (CR 600) for approximately 16 miles. The trailhead is on the left a few hundred yards beyond the crossing of the Piedra River.

Medicinal plants of the Fourmile Trail

Join Lake on July 16 at the Fourmile Trailhead from 9:30 a.m. to noon on a free native plant walk as she talks about what medicinal plants make the San Juan National Forest unique.

Directions: From U.S. 160, turn left on Lewis Street, then an immediate left on South 5th Street. Take County Road 400 (Forest Service Road 645) north of town for 8 miles, keeping right at the intersection with Plumtaw Road and continuing another 4 miles to the end of the road. Be prepared for a 2-mile round-trip walk on uneven trails with unpredictable weather. No dogs, please. Space is limited.