Guided hike at Ice Cave Ridge and medicinal plant walk offered

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Brandon Caley
Special to The SUN
Have you ever wondered what those strange cracks were on Ice Cave Ridge? Take a pleasant walk on Saturday, July 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. and join Rick and Lynne Stinchfield to “fissure out the past” and learn about the geology of Ice Cave Ridge and the Pagosa Springs area.
Wear walking shoes/boots, dress appropriately for the weather and bring drinking water. Please, leave your four-legged friends at home. This is a free program. There is no need to register; just show up.
Directions: Meet at the Piedra River Trailhead northwest of Pagosa Springs. From U.S. 160, go north on Piedra Road (CR 600) for approximately 16 miles. The trailhead is on the left a few hundred yards beyond the crossing of the Piedra River.
Medicinal plants of the Fourmile Trail
Join Lake on July 16 at the Fourmile Trailhead from 9:30 a.m. to noon on a free native plant walk as she talks about what medicinal plants make the San Juan National Forest unique.
Directions: From U.S. 160, turn left on Lewis Street, then an immediate left on South 5th Street. Take County Road 400 (Forest Service Road 645) north of town for 8 miles, keeping right at the intersection with Plumtaw Road and continuing another 4 miles to the end of the road. Be prepared for a 2-mile round-trip walk on uneven trails with unpredictable weather. No dogs, please. Space is limited.