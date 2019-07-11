Three performances of ‘Tarzan’ left

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa’s “Tarzan the Musical” is a production alive and vivid in voice, music, dance, excitement and color. With 50 actors, 20 pit musicians and a crew and volunteers numbering in the 20s, the musical is a must see.

CUP is celebrating its 30th year of shows in a big way. The organization is the mentoring arm for the performing arts in our schools; it has a give-back and service mission that supports kids and the community.

There are three shows left this weekend, July 11-13 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are available at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Support community theater and the performing arts in our mountain town.