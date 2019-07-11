Three performances of ‘Tarzan’ left

Photo courtesy Dale Johnson
Gus Palma, a local favorite, swinging through the jungle as Tarzan in Curtains Up Pagosa’s production of “Tarzan the Musical.” Three performances of the show remain this weekend.

By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Curtains Up Pagosa’s “Tarzan the Musical” is a production alive and vivid in voice, music, dance, excitement and color. With 50 actors, 20 pit musicians and a crew and volunteers numbering in the 20s, the musical is a must see.
CUP is celebrating its 30th year of shows in a big way. The organization is the mentoring arm for the performing arts in our schools; it has a give-back and service mission that supports kids and the community.
There are three shows left this weekend, July 11-13 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are available at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Support community theater and the performing arts in our mountain town.

Photo courtesy Dale Johnson
Newcomer Jason Rose as Kerchak and veteran performer Kaitlen Smith as Kala, his mate. The pair are in Curtain’s Up Pagosa’s production of “Tarzan the Musical,” which continues this weekend.

