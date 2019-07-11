Grand prizes announced for Summer Reading Program party

Your library’s Summer Reading Program continues through July with special events, fun surprises and reading incentives — and now we know what the grand prizes will be for the four age groups at the closing party on July 26.

The grand prize for babies through pre-K will be a basket of early literacy toys and activities. Grand prizes for both kids and teens will be a telescope, one for each age group. The adult grand prize is a $100 Visa gift card. We also have four $20 gift cards from a local pizza place that will be given away at the party.

It’s not too late to join the fun. Register from home on our website or sign up at the library and pick up your first bingo cards at the desk. You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet. Kids also have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest. Adults have the option of selecting a space-themed fridge magnet or pencil.

Each bingo sheet is filled with age-appropriate activities to help you learn, grow and stay engaged throughout the program. Completing bingo sheets enter you into the drawing for our grand prizes listed above.

They will awarded for each age group (babies to pre-K, children K-fifth grade, sixth-12th grades, and ages 18-100) at our closing Summer Reading party on July 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., when everyone will enjoy live music from SEB Guitar, food and crafts. Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize, so be sure to put this date on your calendar.

Summer Reading Club

Youngsters K-fifth grade are invited to a free special Summer Reading Club on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that will explore exciting adventures in outer space. Today, July 11, we’ll explore the sun; on July 18, we’ll study our solar system; and on July 25, we’ll look in the world of sci-fi, UFOs and aliens.

Otaku Club

The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets Monday, July 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for those in the fifth through 12th grades.

Book club for adults

Our book club for adults generally meets the second Tuesday of each month to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles — but this month, it will be the third Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. On July 16, we will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman and enjoy light refreshments. If you need a copy, please stop by your library. No registration is required.

Local author

“Through His (My) Eyes” by local author Val Valentine is a dual memoir encompassing a son’s recollections of his father’s war and a solo biking tour through key World War II sites in France and Belgium. The book’s publication was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day. It includes more than 225 photos and maps, many never before published.

Short stories

“Exhalation” by Ted Chiang is a collection of nine pieces of short fiction, some being published for the first time.

How-to and self help

“Eat Feel Fresh” by Sahara Rose Ketabi is a contemporary plant-based Ayurvedic cookbook. “Women Rowing North” by Mary Pipher examines the cultural and developmental issues women face as they age, with guidance to help you flourish. “Rick Steves Best of Europe” is a travel guide.

Other nonfiction

“Women and GIS: Mapping Their Stories” by Esri Press documents the powerful lives of an astronaut, oceanographer, teacher, Nobel Prize winner and more. “Shane The Lone Ethnographer” by Sally Campbell Galman is a new second edition of this classic introduction to ethnographic research. “Becoming Dr. Seuss” by Brian Jay Jones is a biography of Theodore Geisel, the author’s real name. “Theodore Roosevelt for the Defense” by Dan Abrams and David Fisher reveals details of an epic 1915 libel suit involving the president.

DVDs

“The Mustang” is about a convict who connects with an especially breakable mustang. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is season one. “Captain Marvel” stars Brie Larson. “Successful Strategies” features Gary LaFontaine and Dick Sharon showing you how to successfully fish in many different situations. “Unacknowledged” presents new, top-secret evidence of extraterrestrial contact.

Large print

“The Friends We Keep” by Jane Green follows three childhood friends with a secret at a 30th reunion. “A Plain Vanilla Murder” by Susan Wittig Albert is a China Bayles mystery. “The Satapur Moonstone” by Sujata Massey is a Perveen Mistry story set in Bombay. “The Night Window” by Dean Koontz features rogue FBI agent Jane Hawk. “The Night Before” by Wendy Walker is a romantic thriller. “Whiskers in the Dark” by Rita Mae and Sneaky Pie Brown is a Mrs. Murphy mystery. “A Sinister Splendor” by Mike Blakely is a Mexican War novel. “The First Mountain Man: Preacher’s Rage” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is the latest in the series set in the Rocky Mountains.

Novels

“The Orphan’s Song” by Lauren Kate begins in the Hospital of the Incurables in Venice in 1736. “The Most Fun We Ever Had” by Claire Lombardo is a family saga featuring four daughters over 50 years. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel follows a woman on a road trip to visit the men she might have married.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.