Daisy Troop 26237

Daisy Troop 26237 of Pagosa Springs set a goal to “Bunk With The Beasts” at the Denver Zoo with their money earned from their cookie sales. They did just that this past weekend. The girls made so many memories together from building Girl Scout Thin Mint stuffed bears to walking the Denver Zoo at night to learn about the different animals and what makes them unique. It was an incredibly memorable experience for all.