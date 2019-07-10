Community Foundation appoints board member from Archuleta County

By Tracy Pope

Special to The SUN

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado appointed Gabrielle Dorr to serve on the organization’s board of directors this year and is currently recruiting new board members and committee members from Archuleta County.

“Our philanthropic efforts in Archuleta County have grown substantially over the past nine years, thanks to effective board representation and participation by the Archuleta Committee,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado. “Gabrielle brings a unique set of skills and a new energy to our work, particularly in the Pagosa Springs area.”

Dorr settled in Pagosa Springs in 2018 after traveling for a year with her family in an Airstream trailer up the West Coast to Canada and throughout the southwest. Before landing in Colorado, Dorr spent 12 years as a communications and marketing manager for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Washington, D.C., and California. Dorr is formally trained as a marine biologist; however, she soon found that her passion was to educate and empower people to be stewards of the oceans and marine life. She especially enjoys storytelling through digital media to inspire change. Dorr recently started her own marketing consulting business to help nonprofits be more effective.

“As a board member with the Community Foundation, I am looking forward to bringing new ideas and inspiration,” says Dorr.

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado envisions a generous, vibrant and inclusive southwest Colorado with opportunities for all to thrive. The foundation works to increase efficiency, sustainability and success for area nonprofits, while maximizing effective grant making for philanthropists.

For more information on expanding the culture of giving to meet the needs of our community, visit swcommunityfoundation.org or call 375-5807.