Bennet’s office to hold listening session in Archuleta County

Special to The SUN

Do you need help dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for Congress that will help your family or community? If so, then Sen. Michael Bennet invites you to meet one-on-one with a representative from his office at the upcoming listening session.

Listening session details

In Archuleta County, the session will be held July 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St.

To schedule an appointment, send an email to Janet_Wolf@bennet.senate.gov. Please include a brief description of the issue you want to address, as this will help Wolf assist you. If you are already working with someone in Bennet’s office, please include that information in your email, as well.

Those without email access can call 259-1710. Constituents do not need to wait for listening session dates to ask for help or share opinions. Please call any Bennet office at any time for assistance.