The Dirty Du: A race for endurance athletes

By Ashley Wilson

Special to The SUN

Pagosa Duathlon action has a race anyone can do, from seasoned athlete to race newbies. Saturday, July 13, is the annual Pagosa Duathlon with so many trails and so many choices in races and divisions. From the Dusty Kid’s Gravel Growler to the Dirty Sprint and Dirty Du, there is a race for everyone, at any age and any level of trail runner and mountain biker.

This week, we’re detailing the Dirty Du, with its epic course for the epic athlete. Loads of single-track, loads of fun. The race starts with the run portion. Dirty Du’ers will run a full 6-mile loop starting on gravel roads, then quickly transitioning to single-track and ATV trails for a true mountain run experience. Then, off to the 14-mile bike section, where you will sail down dusty trails, climb rocky slopes and wind your way through pines and aspens.

The course includes improved trails like Catamount, Gopher Trail and Aspen Run. You will find all of your typical trail obstacles: downed trees, rocks and shrubs, cows and all that trail racing in the Rockies entails. You won’t be disappointed with this year’s Duathlon excitement.

All adult racers have the option of racing in the individual men or women’s divisions, or as a two-member relay team, one runner and one biker.

Early registration ends July 5, so don’t delay. Register online at www.PagosaDuathlon.com. All racers receive an official Pagosa Duathlon race T-shirt and postrace goodies. The top three finishers receive medals.

Visit the website for more race information and driving directions to the race site at the junction of Turkey Springs Road and Monument Road. Racers, stick around after you are done for an award ceremony and after party at the race site with burgers and beer.

All proceeds benefit Rise Above Violence, a nonprofit organization that promotes the belief that all people have the right to live free from violence by providing support and advocacy services for victims and education for youth and our community.

Trained advocates provide 24-hour comprehensive services to over 350 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault each year. Duathlon registrations help pay for emergency housing, food and transportation; counseling; support groups; court assistance; and youth violence prevention education and empowerment programs.

For all your race information, course maps, bike directions, registration and driving directions, go to www.PagosaDuathlon.com. We will see you at the Du.