Save the date for Broadway Gala fundraiser for Thingamajig Theatre Company

By Carole Howard

Special to The PREVIEW

We hope you will mark your calendars for an exciting Broadway Gala concert and fundraising event on July 30 at 5 p.m. that will feature the talents of the Thingamajig Theatre Company’s brilliant summer musical cast performing in a cabaret-style show directed by Boni McIntyre.

It’s part of a special evening at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts to raise funds for Pagosa’ Springs’ only nonprofit professional theater that also will include a live auction for unique interactions with the actors, live music by the actors, backstage tours conducted by cast members, and hors d’oeuvres. There will be a cash bar with tips going to the actors.

Only about half of the costs of Thingamajig productions are covered by ticket sales. The remainder of the theater’s funding comes from private donors, business sponsors, program advertising, grants and proceeds from this annual Broadway Gala fundraiser — the most important event of the year to keep the theater up and running.

Tickets are $100 for this dressy evening and are on sale now.

Unique auction items

The actors are working on their acts for the cabaret concert and their contributions to the auction — and keeping them a secret surprise for now.

A look at a few of last year’s one-of-a-kind auction offerings gives you a good idea of what very special fun will be available this year. They included an actor’s serenade at a private party, a brunch with several of the actors at Pagosa Baking Company, a sunrise hike led by two actors and a personalized cocktail party featuring a drink created just for you.

Also, some of the perennial favorites will be offered again this year. One is a progressive dinner for 10 people where actors chauffeur you and your friends to four incredible locations where you’ll enjoy wine pairings, serenades and delicious food prepared by the cast. Another is a photo shoot for four when the actors will do your hair and makeup as you enjoy champagne and chocolate, then provide costumes before you pose with the cast for a very special picture that could be your best Christmas card ever. A third is an evening campfire sing-along with the actors.

“We know from previous galas that our guests have been surprised and delighted by the evening’s festivities — and especially the clever and creative auction opportunities,” said Laura Moore, executive director and co-founder of Thingamajig Theatre with her husband, Tim. “We are deeply grateful for everyone’s support because the five musicals that folks are seeing on stage this summer would not be possible without the funding raised at the gala.”

The five summer shows

This summer’s brilliant company of actors, singers, dancers, directors and crew are performing in a blockbuster summer season aptly titled Broadway in the Mountains.

Five outstanding Broadway musical hits are playing in rotation at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. “Ring of Fire” is a jukebox musical based on the songs of Johnny Cash. “Mamma Mia!” is a romantic musical comedy featuring the songs of pop group ABBA. “The Who’s Tommy” is a rock musical with songs by Peter Townshend. “Jekyll and Hyde” is a dark horror thriller musical loosely based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella.

These musicals will be performed in rotation with seven to eight shows a week until Sept. 1. “Ring of Fire” continues until Sept. 15.

“Alice in Wonderland” is a special musical for families, with nine performances running on weekends from July 5 to Aug. 24. The show features both professional actors and local teens, fulfilling a long-time dream of Thingamajig co-founder Laura Moore to provide on-stage acting opportunities for youngsters ages 13-17 who have graduated from Thingamajig’s Children’s Theatre Summer Camps.

More about Thingamajig

Thingamajig Theatre Company is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

The theater was co-founded in 2010 by Tim Moore, producing artistic director, and his wife Laura Moore, both extraordinary actors and directors in their own right.

Its mission is to provide high-quality theater experiences at a low cost to our community, thereby making art accessible as well as providing a major economic driver for our tourist industry. They also provide youth, many of whom are recipients of scholarships, with low-cost, hands-on educational opportunities to see and participate in professional productions of important plays.

To purchase tickets for the Broadway Gala and the summer musicals, visit www.pagosacenter.org or phone 731-7469.