Have fun bidding at the Homemakers’ annual auction

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

The Mountain View Homemakers will host its sixth annual “Make It, Bake It, or Buy It” live auction on Thursday, July 11. This auction has been a huge success in the past and enables Homemakers to donate substantial checks to local nonprofits. This is a great opportunity for members to invite their friends and for everyone interested to join us.

We will meet at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street at 11:30 a.m for lunch, followed by the auction at around noon. Members will bring finger food for lunch instead of our customary potluck buffet. Guests need not bring anything for the lunch.

Each member is asked to donate a Make It (knit/crochet/sew/paint/create away), Bake It (casseroles and desserts that can be frozen are popular since we all have company during the summer) or Buy It (something new). Items of interest to men are also in the sale as we encourage husbands and other men to join us that day. We equally appreciate any monetary donations.

The auction goes very fast so you won’t be bored. It’s one of the reasons for all of the fun. This is not a garage sale. The items have to be in new or perfect condition.

We will be accepting cash or checks for your purchases. Late arrivals are welcome to join in the auction process at any time. You may leave the auction at any time, as well.

Funds that are collected at this event will go towards the group’s operating costs. These funds pay for expenses such as providing a meal for Habitat for Humanity volunteers, groceries for our volunteer day at Loaves and Fishes, and hams for our Christmas party. In addition, a portion of the proceeds are used to support our annual monetary donation to selected nonprofit organizations in Archuleta County.

Mountain View Homemakers is a 56-year-old women’s service organization. We welcome all area women who are interested in making and nurturing friendships, learning about local topics of interest and bettering the community as a whole. The monthly meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity.

There are no dues or membership requirements to join this fun and friendly, diverse group of women. No matter if you live on four wheels or in a four-story home, you are a homemaker. Call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 with questions.