Free gardening talk with Ron Chacey: Making the most of the remaining season and preparing your garden for rest

By Leslie Wustrack

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Community Gardeners are sponsoring a free educational series on gardening throughout the spring and summer months at a variety of Pagosa Springs venues. Renowned expert Ron Chacey covers all topics related to vegetable gardening in the Pagosa Springs area. All gardening talks are free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, July 9, at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave., Chacey, the eminent regional vegetable grower and an original founder of the Pagosa Springs Community Garden, will discuss how to make the most of the remaining growing season and preparing your garden for next year. Chacey will share his tips on end-of-season planting, production and methods of extension. He will also offer some tried-and-true tips on caring for your garden in preparation for next year’s growing season.

On Tuesday, July 9, beginning at 4:30 p.m., Chacey is inviting attendees to bring their questions — on any gardening topic of interest — and he will spend 30 minutes covering the inquiries. At 5 p.m., Chacey will cover this week’s topics and there will be an opportunity for a special show and tell.

An avid grower with more than seven decades of experience, Chacey is a believer in trial and error in all areas of gardening. Chacey believes that learning from mistakes is the foundation of successful gardening.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is located at the end of 5th Street on the San Juan River downtown. Decades old, the garden is on land owned by the Town of Pagosa Springs and plots are granted to the town’s citizens free of charge.

In 2017, the garden was rejuvenated by community volunteers with the assistance of local Pagosa Springs businesses. Raised beds and deer-out fencing were constructed with donated lumber. Soil amendments, fertilizers, seeds, plant starts, tools, hoses and other necessary items are all provided through the generosity of Pagosa Springs businesses. The Town of Pagosa Springs provides free water for the Pagosa Springs Community Garden.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is free and open to all. To receive more information, email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com. Residents and town visitors are invited to stop by and enjoy the lovely space.

One of the gardeners has donated colorful, blank prayer flags that will soon be hung in the garden. If you’d like to write a positive message on one of the flags, simply ask any gardener in attendance and they’ll be happy to assist.

The 4:30 to 6 p.m. free gardening talk will be held at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse on Tuesday night, July 9. Light refreshments will be served. Event attendees will receive a free copy of Chacey’s “2019 Vegetable Growing Notes.” Visit http://www.Facebook.com/PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden or email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com for further information.