‘Un-bear-lievable Bears!’ program at the library July 9

By Brandon Caley
Special to The SUN
Join Ranger Brandon from the U.S. Forest Service as we explore the day in the life of the black bear with nature-themed books and activities with the “Un-bear-lievable Bears!” program.
This program is recommended for 6- to 10-year-olds, but all are welcome to attend.
The program will take place in the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library meeting room from 1 to 2 p.m. on July 9.
Parents/caregivers are not required at these programs. There is no need to sign up; just show up. This program is free.
For further information, call Brandon at 264-1503 or 264-2268, or email brandon.caley@usda.gov.