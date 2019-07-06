Pickup truck runs into Pagosa Springs Middle School building

By Pagosa Fire Protection District Public Information Division

Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) responded to a vehicle accident at approx. 7:19 pm on Saturday, July 6.

A witness called 911 to report

a vehicle had veered off Lewis Street, gone down an embankment and had stuck the northwest corner of the Pagosa Springs Middle School.

PFPD responded with two engines, four paid personnel and four volunteers. Firefighters assessed the vehicle for leaking fluids and fire hazards. Crews remained on scene until vehicle was pulled clear of the building to determine structural stability.

Cause of the accident is currently under investigation by law enforcement. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report.

For additional information, see Thursday’s Pagosa Springs SUN.