Pagosa Springs Arts Council announces ‘Building Community through Art’ project

By Sherry Phillips

Special to The PREVIEW

Join us for the ​Pagosa Springs Arts Council Mosaic Project, “Building Community through Art.” This project will provide free 6-by-6-inch blank canvases for area artists and community members to create their own unique piece of art. We will then collect, assemble and exhibit the canvases into one large mosaic.

This display will be at a few locations in town followed by a reception at the Pagosa Springs Arts Council in August where we will disassemble the mosaic. For a $35 donation (raffle ticket), you can join “Building Community Through Art” and receive one of these masterpieces to start or add to your own art collection.

All fundraising through this project supports the Pagosa Springs Arts Council scholarship program, arts education, and public/community art.

Timeline

Now: Pick up a canvas from Two Old Crows, Belvedere Arts Studio and Gallery or an Arts Council board member.

​July 28— Return canvases to Two Old Crows, Belvedere Arts Studio and Gallery or the person that handed it to you.

July 29-Aug. 9 — on display throughout Pagosa Springs.

Aug. 9 — Raffle and celebration, Pagosa Springs Arts Center, 197 Navajo Trail Drive.

Instructions

• Create freely on your canvas. Please try to fill the space. Ideas for creating: collage, painting, drawing, pastels, ceramics or anything that comes to mind.

• Sign your canvas in the bottom right-hand corner and fill out the artist statement form.

• Bring your completed canvas back to the person that gave it to you.

• Tell family and friends to buy tickets for the raffle at https://ps-artscouncil.org/.

​Free workshop

opportunities

When: July 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. and July 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Pagosa Springs Arts Council, 197 Navajo Trail Drive.

This is an opportunity for anyone to come and work on their canvas. Jenna Gannon, the high school art teacher, as well as other artists, will be on hand to assist with the creative process. A number of materials will be available. Come play and contribute to the Pagosa Springs arts community.