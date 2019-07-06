New Thought presentation: ‘Unlocking The Floodgates to Source’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Today is the time we cut loose from the threads of previous experiences and make up our minds that we shall no longer create our future from the old past.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join with New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) this Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m., for our presentation, “Unlocking The Floodgates to Source.” We will explore how we can use our “keys” to shift the state of our lives and change our future for the better.

We encourage all to join our community of affirmative minded individuals who share joy, laughter, and spiritual awareness of their connection to spirit and their ability to co-create a life that expresses infinite possibilities. New Thought welcomes all people of all lifestyles.

We will have spirited, live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.