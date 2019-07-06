19th Hole Concert Series continues next week

By Evelyn Tennyson

Special to The PREVIEW

Last week’s nonprofit host for the 19th Hole Concert Series was Rise Above Violence. Along with local musician Denise Chaney, almost 200 outdoor-loving concert-goers enjoyed wonderful music, fabulous weather and views from the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

The 19th Hole Concerts will not be held tonight, but will continue next week and will be hosted by the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir. The choir is one of six nonprofits selected to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts.

The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings through July 25 (no concert on July 4) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, offering fun and entertaining events.

The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir is a community choir of girls, spanning grades five through eight. Both public and home-schooled girls are eligible for membership. The choir was established to fill a need for young girls who love to sing and want to further their music education. The girls sing throughout the year for local community and cultural events.

A year of training, performing and all-around hard work culminates with an opportunity for all members to take an educational trip “out of town” for a minimal cost (approximately $100 or less thanks to fundraising efforts) for exposure to professional musical programs and an arts education beyond vocal training. These trips include attendance at performances in world-class theaters, visits to renowned museums, and workshops and classes taught by professional artists and teachers from a variety of educational facilities.

In past years, the members have traveled outside Pagosa Springs to locations in Santa Fe, N.M.; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Vail, Colo.; Salt Lake City, Utah; and last year took the girls to New York City. Thus the location for education of the members of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir is potentially unlimited from hometown, to state, to nation and beyond.

Celebrating its sixth year in existence, its girls will enjoy the benefits of southwest Colorado to experience the arts in their own backyard. The girls choir is grateful to the Community Foundation for its work with nonprofits in Archuleta County and for selecting the choir to be a part of the 19th Hole Concerts.

Next week’s entertainment is the Retro Cats, a local band featuring rock’n blues and ’50-’60s music. Join us next week and dance to old-time music and learn all about the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir.

The cover charge is a $10 donation (children 10 and younger are free, making it a great family evening) supporting the six selected nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.

No outside food or beverages are allowed (food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase). Bring a camp chair or blanket, and, please, leave pets at home. Concerts happen rain or shine.