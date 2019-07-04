Include ‘Tarzan the Musical’ in your holiday plans

Photo courtesy Dale Johnson
“Tarzan the Musical” opens at 7 p.m. on July 5 at Pagosa Springs High School, with the Curtains Up Pagosa production continuing for six shows. Clockwise, starting left: David Smith as Clayton, Katrina Thomas as Mother, Doug Roberts as Father, Hunter Swinehart as Porter, Anika Thomas as Leopard, Karissa Foster as Young Terk, Jason Rose as Kerchack, Kaitlen Smith as Kala, Sophie Martinez as Young Tarzan, Colter Rose and Avonlea Thomas as Young Apes, and Antonia Bussoli as Jane.

By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Curtains Up Pagosa is celebrating its 30th year of excellence in families and communities, music, song and dance with “Tarzan the Musical,” which opens Friday, July 5, at 7 p.m. for six shows over two weekends on the stage at Pagosa Springs High School.
Tickets are available now at the Chamber downtown or at the door. “Tarzan” is a musical for all ages. We use a live orchestra pit of outstanding local musicians, 20 in number for this show.
Include “Tarzan the Musical” in your holiday plans and support kids, community and the performing arts in Pagosa Springs.

This story was posted on July 4, 2019.