Include ‘Tarzan the Musical’ in your holiday plans

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa is celebrating its 30th year of excellence in families and communities, music, song and dance with “Tarzan the Musical,” which opens Friday, July 5, at 7 p.m. for six shows over two weekends on the stage at Pagosa Springs High School.

Tickets are available now at the Chamber downtown or at the door. “Tarzan” is a musical for all ages. We use a live orchestra pit of outstanding local musicians, 20 in number for this show.

Include “Tarzan the Musical” in your holiday plans and support kids, community and the performing arts in Pagosa Springs.