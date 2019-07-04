How to encourage your child to want to read for fun

Recent research by Scholastic, the publishing and education company, showed that though 58 percent of the kids surveyed said they love or like reading book for fun, there has been an incremental decrease in reading frequency among children surveyed since 2010. In what Scholastic called “decline by nine,” the percentage of kids who report reading books for fun five to seven days a week dropped from 57 percent of 8-year-olds to 35 percent of 9-year-olds.

These alarming findings are in the recently released seventh edition of its Kids and Family Reading report, a national survey of school-age children and parents.

Lauren Tarshis, senior vice president at Scholastic, pointed to the focus on third grade as the pivotal year when children are expected to achieve full fluency as readers. The worry is that the pressure — and the testing — at that stage may contribute to the perception in youngsters’ minds that reading is no longer so much fun.

How can parents help overcome this concerning situation? The report highlighted the importance of “reading role models,” pointing out that children who are frequent readers have people in their lives who enjoy reading and parents who read frequently. This is hardly a surprise — though in the digital age, it might raise the question of how our children can tell what we are doing on our devices, so you might want to make it clear you are reading a book.

Clearly parents play an important role. The enjoyment that parents take in reading helps shape children’s attitudes towards books for the rest of their lives. Books that stimulate dialogue between parents and toddlers are also the child’s introduction to the pleasures of written language and stories.

Library closure

Your library will be closed on July 4 in celebration of Independence Day.

Summer Reading

Program underway

Your library’s Summer Reading Program offers special events, fun surprises and reading incentives throughout June and July. Register from home on our website or sign up at the library and pick up your first bingo cards at the desk. You will receive a free book each time you turn in a completed bingo sheet, and kids also will have the option of getting a small toy out of our treasure chest.

Each bingo sheet is filled with age-appropriate activities to help you learn, grow and stay engaged throughout the summer. Completing bingo sheets also enters you into the drawing for our grand prizes that will be awarded for each age group at our closing Summer Reading party on July 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., when everyone will enjoy live music, food and crafts. Note that you must be present at the party to win a prize.

We’ll be detailing the prizes in future columns. They will be divided into four age groups: babies to pre-K, children K-fifth grade, sixth-12th grades, and ages 18-100.

Watch for details and dates in this column every week and pick up activities calendars so you don’t miss anything.

Summer Reading Club

Youngsters kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a free special Summer Reading Club on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that will explore exciting adventures in outer space. On July 11, we’ll explore the sun; on July 18, we’ll study at our solar system; and on July 25, we’ll look in the world of sci-fi, UFOs and aliens.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, July 5, from 2:30-3:45 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Knitting Club for teens

Next Monday, July 8, this free club meets from 4 to 5 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders. Bring your knitting, crochet or needlepoint projects and hang out with other crafters. Note that teaching will be available only for knitting. If you don’t know how to knit, come anyway and we’ll get you started on some of the basics.

Read with a Ranger

Tuesday, July 9, from 1 to 2 p.m., youngsters are invited to join Pagosa Ranger Brandon from the U.S. Forest Service to learn about a day in the life of a black bear with nature-themed books and activities. Typically, kids ages 6-10 attend, but these free fun sessions are open to all ages.

Book club

Our book club for adults generally meets the second Tuesday of each month to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles, but this month it will be the third Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m.. On July 16, we will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman and enjoy light refreshments. If you need a copy, please stop by your library. No registration is required.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, July 10, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

ESL classes

We are now holding free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. with two highly experienced teachers. Joyce Holdread is teaching the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone is teaching beginners. No registration is required.

Su biblioteca está ofreciendo ahora clases de inglés como segundo idioma (ESL). Las clases se llevan a cabo los miércoles y viernes desde el mediodia hasta las 2 pm. Todas las clases son gratuitas y no es necesario registrarse. Por favor ayúdanos a correr la voz sobre el regreso de las clases de íngles como segundo idioma en nuestra comunidad de Pagosa.

Computer classes

The is a free program from 1 to 2 p.m. to learn a useful technology skill or application. It’s generally on alternating Thursdays, but this month it will be alternating Mondays. July 15 is Microsoft Excel Basics. July 29 is Microsoft Word Basics. No registration is required.

Adult education

summer hours

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) has moved to summer hours. It now takes place on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Note there will be no Tech Time on July 9 and 16.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This free session is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

Large print

“Mueller Report” by Robert S. Mueller III is a new edition with clear notations, no commentary and 25 percent larger text than the original. “The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake uncovers an unsettling story that threatens the foundation of a family myth. “The Summoning” is book 27 in the Krewe of Hunters series by Heather Graham. “The Oracle” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell is a Sam and Remi Fargo adventure. “Skin Game” by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall features Teddy Fay and Stone Barrington.

How-to and self help

“I Love You, but I Hate Your Politics” by Dr. Jeanne Safer is a practical guide to protecting your relationships with family, friends and colleagues in our partisan world. “How to Skimm Your Life” by the Skimm offers advice on personal finance, career, stress management, civic engagement and more. “The Longevity Diet” by Dr. Valter Longo proposes an everyday diet combined with a plant-based, fasting-mimicking diet.

Other nonfiction

“The Salt Path” by Raynor Winn tells of a couple facing grief who make the brave and impulsive decision to walk the 630-mile coast of Southwest England. “The Enemy of the People” by Jim Acosta is a memoir about covering the Trump campaign and White House by this CNN reporter.

Other novels

“The Travelers” by Regina Porter is an epic story of several families, black and white, southern and northern. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand follows a family facing drama and upheaval when they gather at the grandmother’s historic home on Nantucket. “Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner tells of two sisters growing up in the days of free love, Vietnam, Woodstock and women’s lib. “Recursion” by Blake Crouch is a sci-fi story about a mysterious affliction called false memory syndrome.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“Balancing work and life is a strange aspiration. It suggests work is bad and life is good. But they are not opposites. Work has uplifting moments and those that drag us down. It’s more useful to treat it the way you do life: by maximizing what you love. The simplest way to do this is to spend a week in love with your job. This sounds odd, but all it really means is to take a pad around with you for an entire week at work and assign any activity you can to one of two columns: ‘Loved it’ or ‘Loathed it.’” — Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall, co-authors of “Nine Lies About Work.”

