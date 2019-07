Trooper tips: ‘In a perfect world,’ driving would be safer

By Trooper Gary Cutler

Special to The SUN

In my perfect world, there will be no more crashes involving injury or death. There will be no more crashes on our roadways, period.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.