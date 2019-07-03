Town’s seal coat maintenance program: Access to some streets will be limited

By Martin Schmidt

Special to The SUN

The Town of Pagosa Springs is beginning a seal coating program this summer. The process of seal coating helps to preserve asphalt pavements. The product we are using, Liquid Road, acts as a sealer and a wear surface. Seal coating is similar to painting a house; the paint protects the infrastructure below it and extends the life of the structure.

