Seal coat maintenance program to begin: Access to some streets will be limited

By Martin Schmidt

Special to The SUN

The Town of Pagosa Springs is beginning a seal coating program this summer. The process of seal coating helps to preserve asphalt pavements. The product we are using, Liquid Road, acts as a sealer and a wear surface. Seal coating is similar to painting a house; the paint protects the infrastructure below it and extends the life of the structure.

The town is going to seal coat the roads where the treatment will be the most effective. This process requires that the road being treated be closed to traffic for at least 24 hours. Town staff are going to phase the treatment in an attempt to minimize the impact of the road closures, but there will be times that you will not be able to access your property from the treated road or may be detoured on a slightly different route.

Door hangers will be placed on the properties directly affected by the closures in advance of the treatment and will include additional information if needed. This treatment is scheduled to begin the week of July 8 and continue until the list is complete or weather shuts the project down. Please call Public Works at 264-4151, ext. 251 with any questions.

The roads that the streets division plan on treating in 2019 are (alphabetical): 15th Place, Alpha Drive, Apache — Hot Springs to mile marker 1, Apple Street, Aspen Street, Bienvenido Circle, Boulder Drive, Cemetery paved road, Cornerstone Drive, Eagle Drive, Goldmine Drive, Harman Park Drive, Hermosa Street, Hill Crest Drive, La Paz Court, Majestic Road, Mesa Drive, North 1st Street at end of Lewis, North 2nd Street — 106 to Lewis Street, North 4th Street — 160 to Lewis, North 5th — Lewis to Cemetery Road, North 6th — North 5th to Florida, North 7th — 160 to Florida, Navajo — 7th to 10th, Oren Road, Piedra Road — new asphalt, South 10th — 160 to Apache, South 5th — Apache to end of new pavement, South 6th — 160 to Pierce, South 8th — 160 to high school, San Juan Street, Vista San Juan, Yamaguchi Drive — Apache to South 5th.

The town staff apologizes in advance for the inconvenience that this program might cause. Please bear with us while we work to improve Pagosa Springs’ roads.