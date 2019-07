San Juan River flows under 2,000 cfs this week

The San Juan River has stayed under 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) once again this week, with reported flows coming in at 1,800 cfs as of July 2.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.