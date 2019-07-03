Public Notices 07/04/2019

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

MOUNTAIN MANNA LLC

v.

Defendants:

MONTDEV, INC.; BANK OF THE SAN JUANS; ELSA WHITE, as the Public Trustee of Archuleta County; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Paul Kosnik, # 38663

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: pkosnik@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2019CV030056

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF MOUNTAIN MANNA LLC

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 763, Pagosa Highlands Estates, according to the plat thereof filed February 7, 1972, as Reception No. 75409, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Respectfully Submitted this 26th day of June, 2019.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: July 4, 2019

Last Publication: August 1, 2019

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Paul Kosnik

Paul Kosnik, #38663

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published July 4, 11, 18, 25 and August 1, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGOSA – GNH, LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 20th day of November 2019, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

ELIZABETH J. KUHN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 406X, BEING A CONSOLIDATION OF LOTS 405 AND 406, IN LAKE FORREST ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77869 AND PURSUANT TO RESOLUTION NO. 99-28, A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE CONSOLIDATION OF CERTAIN LOTS IN ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 20,1999 AS RECEPTION NO. 99003509.

Account Number: R009220

Schedule Number: 569918309011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00471

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ELIZABETH J. KUHN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGOSA – GNH, LLC for said year 2007.

That said ELIZABETH J. KUHN on the 6th day of June 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ELIZABETH J. KUHN

On the 20th day of November 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 18th day of June 2019

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 4, 11 and 18, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Invitation to Bid

Milk and Dairy Products

Notice is hereby given that bids will be received for Milk and Dairy Products for the 2019-2020 school year for the Archuleta School District 50 JT. Deadline for submission of bids is at 9:00 a.m. Friday July 19th, 2019, hand delivered to the Admin Office located at 309 Lewis st or received at PO Box 1498, Pagosa Springs Co. 81147 on or before that date.

The Archuleta School District jt50 food service dept. reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive all informalities in the bidding and to accept the bid deemed best for the school district.

Published July 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Brew Pub liquor license application for Seven BMOS Inc dba The Break Room Brewing Company located at 2045 Eagle Drive in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on July 15, 2019.

Published July 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application requesting a Sign Variance associated with the remodel of 157 Pagosa Street – Nightingale Motel (formerly the Pinewood Inn). The existing sign is classified as a non-conforming sign in regards to; height, size and location not complying with current regulations. The applicant is seeking this variance for height, size and location. The Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing to consider the Variance Application at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to be held in the Town Hall Council Chambers located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone wishing to receive more information or to provide written comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x 221. Public comments will be accepted prior to or at the public hearing.

Published July 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a Zoning Amendment from Residential Low Density (R-6) zoning to Residential Medium Density (R-12) zoning for property at 3500 West US Highway 160. The property was previously approved as a subdivision of 33 townhomes on approximately 5.16 acre achieving a density of 6 units per acre; the proposed development seeks to increase total number of units by 8-12 which would require the R-12 zoning designation which allows up to 12 dwelling units per acre.

The Planning Commission will consider a recommendation on the matter at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 5:30 pm. The Town Council will then consider the requested rezoning application at two public hearings on Tuesday August 6, 2019 (first reading) and Thursday August 22 (second reading), both at 5pm. All public hearings will be conducted in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone with questions or wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or provide written comment to either cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or mailed to Planning Department, PO Box 1859, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Public comments will also be accepted at all public hearings.

Published July 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

___________