Parking regs for Fourth of July parade

By William R. Rockensock

Special to The SUN

Flatbed trailers/viewing stands will be prohibited from parking along the Fourth of July parade route on U.S. 160 until after 11:50 p.m. on July 3.

All parking will be prohibited on the north side of the 400 block of Pagosa Street (U.S. 160) between 4th and 5th streets (Goodman’s Department Store to the bell tower park) from 2 a.m. on July 4 until after the parade.

All parking will be prohibited on 1st Street and the 100 block of Lewis Street from 2 a.m. on July 4 until after the parade.

Vehicles found to be in violation of any of the above parking violations will be towed at the owner’s expense.

These parking regulations are necessary to ensure a safe parade and detour route for this event.