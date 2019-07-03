Our nation is under siege

By Jan Davis

Special to The PREVIEW

Our nation is under siege. It is filled with uncertainty and chaos as man chases after truth. We see racial tension on both sides. People march in protest against what they believe is inequality. Religious factions attempt to divide our homeland and the principles upon which we were founded. Leaders are at a standstill on the course of action to initiate peace in our cities. We pray for a semblance of harmony as we search for solutions where none are found.

We are a country established upon basic ideologies. All men are created equal with the same rights: freedom of speech, bear arms and gather in peaceful assemblies, the right to worship in the church, synagogue or temple of choice. All in the pursuit of happiness.

Jesus came to earth as an example of God’s love for mankind. He loved the unlovable. He demonstrated mercy to the brokenhearted and grace to the lost. He did not care if he was in the home of the wealthy or the outcast. He showed forgiveness to the Samaritan as well as the Pharisee. He treated all the same. Christ came to bring peace to the world and the world rejected Him.

Today, we deny Christ and the principles behind his ministry. The world disregards the authority of God’s word and believes the fabrications of men.

It is not about the color of our skin, political affiliation or sacred beliefs. It’s about right and wrong, respect and compassion for our neighbor. Let the Golden Rule be our guide.

As Christians, we are to be a part of the solution, not the problem. It is our responsibility to share Christ with others. Speak truth, seek justice and live a righteous life, so others may see Christ in us, our hope and salvation.

We can impact individuals in our sphere of influence, bring peace to our communities, and allow it to overflow into our towns and states. Let’s make a difference one person at a time, as we unite with one cause — live in peace.

Don’t allow the liberty others fought to defend be lost forever. It is time for us, as citizens of this great land, to go back to our roots and the concepts upon which this country was built. Because of these values, we have overcome hardships and diversities in our past to be united in one purpose — this nation under the direction of God will have a new birth — and this government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish.

Join me in prayer for our leaders, military, police and first responders who dedicate their lives for the continued safety and peace of our nation.

“For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace.” — 1 Corinthians 14:33a (KJV).

Because of Jesus, we can live in one accord.

I love you, but Jesus loves you more.