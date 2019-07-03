Museum fundraising

Dear Editor:

This is to solicit support from the community for the Pagosa History Museum fundraising effort scheduled for August 24th 11 am to be held at the Town Park. The program is a live auction with music and other activities. We will need auction items donated by both Business and Residents in the area.

