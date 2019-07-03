July 4th Celebration Guide

Thursday, July 4

Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast. 7:30-9:30 a.m., Parish Hall. Before the parade. $5 for pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee or tea. Tickets available at the door.

Fourth of July Parade. 10 a.m., downtown Pagosa Springs. The parade will start on U.S. 160 and 6th Street and will continue through town making a right onto 2nd Street, a right on Hermosa Street and end at Hot Springs Boulevard, just past the park.

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Mary Fisher and Town parks. Vendors will fill the parks with woodworking, jewelry, stained glass, photography, fibers, metal work, clay, food and more.

Carnival. Noon-10 p.m., Town Park athletic field.

Pagosa Springs Community Band Patriotic Concert. 2 p.m., The Springs Resort. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry Baisdon at 371-9288 or Malinda Burnett at 903-7109.

Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo. 2 p.m., Western Heritage Event Center. Tickets $15/adult, $8/child (12 and under). Tickets available at Goodman’s Department Store or at the gate prior to the event.

Tribute to Patsy Cline. 6 p.m., Liberty Theatre. This year’s donation will go to Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County. Tickets are available at Goodman’s Department Store and Liberty Theatre. Call 769-7254 to reserve tickets.

Fourth of July Fireworks. Dusk, Pagosa Springs High School sports complex.

Friday, July 5

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Mary Fisher and Town parks. Vendors will fill the parks with woodworking, jewelry, stained glass, photography, fibers, metal work, clay, food and more.

Thingamajig Theatre Company Presents ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ 2 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW.

Carnival. 4-10 p.m., Town Park athletic field.

Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo. 6 p.m., Western Heritage Event Center. Tickets $10/adult, $6/child (12 and under). Tickets available at Goodman’s Department Store or at the gate prior to the event.

Curtains Up Pagosa Presents ‘Tarzan the Musical.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School. Tickets are $20 adults and $10 for students and children under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, or at the door.

Thingamajig Theatre Company Presents ‘Jekyll and Hyde.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW.

Night Sky: Our Solar System. 7:30 p.m., Chimney Rock National Monument. This program is timed for when the moon is present in the sky, but not fully illuminated. For more information, go to www.chimneyrockco.org.

Saturday, July 6

Pagosa Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., East Side Market. For more information, please contact paulineb@centurytel.net or visit the SOS website, www.sospagosa.org.

Archuleta County Genealogical Society. 11 a.m., Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Our program will be “Brick Walls” in genealogy research. For more information, contact Carolyn Paschal 946-3255.

Thingamajig Theatre Company Presents ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ 11 a.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW.

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Mary Fisher and Town parks. Vendors will fill the parks with woodworking, jewelry, stained glass, photography, fibers, metal work, clay, food and more.

Carnival. Noon-10 p.m., Town Park athletic field.

Thingamajig Theatre Company Presents ‘Ring of Fire.’ 2 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW.

Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo. 6 p.m., Western Heritage Event Center. Tickets $10/adult, $6/child (12 and under). Tickets available at Goodman’s Department Store or at the gate prior to the event.

Curtains Up Pagosa Presents ‘Tarzan the Musical.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School. Tickets are $20 adults and $10 for students and children under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, or at the door.

Thingamajig Theatre Company Presents ‘The Who’s Tommy.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW.

Sunday, July 7

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Mary Fisher and Town parks. Vendors will fill the parks with woodworking, jewelry, stained glass, photography, fibers, metal work, clay, food and more.

Carnival. Noon-10 p.m., Town Park athletic field.

Curtains Up Pagosa Presents ‘Tarzan the Musical.’ 2 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School. Tickets are $20 adults and $10 for students and children under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, or at the door.

Thingamajig Theatre Company Presents ‘Mamma Mia.’ 2 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW.

Bingo. 5:45 p.m., Parish Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m., early-bird bingo at 5:45 p.m., bingo from 6-8 p.m. Concessions and cash prizes. No outside food or drink.